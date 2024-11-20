 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Frances Hedges returns from leave to Harper’s Bazaar UK

Harper's Bazaar
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Frances Hedges has now returned from maternity leave and is resuming her role as deputy editor of Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Frances will be overseeing the magazine’s ‘Living’ section and is interested in receiving news about interiors, design, and food and drink. She will also be working closely with Bazaar’s acting commissioning editor Marie-Claire Chappet on the Bazaar At Work programme.

She can be reached on: frances.hedges@hearst.co.uk

Frances Hedges Harper’s Bazaar UK Marie-Claire Chappet

