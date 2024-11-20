Frances Hedges returns from leave to Harper’s Bazaar UK
Frances Hedges has now returned from maternity leave and is resuming her role as deputy editor of Harper’s Bazaar UK.
Frances will be overseeing the magazine’s ‘Living’ section and is interested in receiving news about interiors, design, and food and drink. She will also be working closely with Bazaar’s acting commissioning editor Marie-Claire Chappet on the Bazaar At Work programme.
She can be reached on: frances.hedges@hearst.co.uk
