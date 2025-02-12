Nathan Spendelow joins the Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph has appointed Nathan Spendelow as tech commissioning editor for the Telegraph Recommended. Nathan was previously deputy editor at Expert Reviews. He can be found tweeting at https://x.com/nspendelow?lang=en
