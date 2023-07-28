Role change for Rachel Cunliffe at New Statesman
New Statesman has appointed Rachel Cunliffe as associate political editor, working in the lobby team. Rachel was previously senior associate editor at the title and can be found tweeting @RMCunliffe.
