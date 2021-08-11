 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
New Statesman hires Alix Kroeger and Megan Gibson

By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
New Statesman

New Statesman has confirmed two senior hires to its international team.

Alix Kroeger will join the team as international managing editor from her role as senior journalist BBC News. Alix will manage New Stateman’s international edition, leading planning, commissioning and editing, and work on international strategy.

Megan Gibson, currently foreign editor at Monocle, has been appointed senior editor, international at the New Statesman. Megan will write, commission, edit article and features, host audio-visual output and lead editorial projects.

Tags:
Alix Kroeger Megan Gibson New Statesman