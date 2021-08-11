New Statesman hires Alix Kroeger and Megan Gibson

New Statesman has confirmed two senior hires to its international team.

Alix Kroeger will join the team as international managing editor from her role as senior journalist BBC News. Alix will manage New Stateman’s international edition, leading planning, commissioning and editing, and work on international strategy.

Megan Gibson, currently foreign editor at Monocle, has been appointed senior editor, international at the New Statesman. Megan will write, commission, edit article and features, host audio-visual output and lead editorial projects.