Alix Kroeger joins AP as text editor
Associated Press has appointed Alix Kroeger as text editor. She will be working on the text production desk, publishing a range stories across the globe. Alix was previously a freelance journalist and has also worked at New Statesman and BBC News. She can be found tweeting @AlixKroeger.
