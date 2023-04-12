 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Alix Kroeger joins AP as text editor

Associated Press
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Associated Press has appointed Alix Kroeger as text editor. She will be working on the text production desk, publishing a range stories across the globe. Alix was previously a freelance journalist and has also worked at New Statesman and BBC News. She can be found tweeting @AlixKroeger.

Alix Kroeger Associated Press

