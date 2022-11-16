 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

AP named James Robson as Global Soccer Correspondent

Associated Press
By Siergiej Miloczkin
33 mins ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Associated Press has appointed James Robson as a global soccer correspondent, covering football with a focus on Premier League, Champions League, World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. Prior to this, James was a Manchester sports correspondent for the Evening Standard, and a journalist for Goal.com.

 

Associated Press Evening Standard Goal.com

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • James Robson
  • Associated Press
    17 contacts
  • Evening Standard
    140 contacts
  • Goal
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login