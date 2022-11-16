AP named James Robson as Global Soccer Correspondent
Associated Press has appointed James Robson as a global soccer correspondent, covering football with a focus on Premier League, Champions League, World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. Prior to this, James was a Manchester sports correspondent for the Evening Standard, and a journalist for Goal.com.
Recent news related to Associated Press, Evening Standard or Goal
Recent news related to James Robson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
James Robson
-
Associated Press
17 contacts
-
Evening Standard
140 contacts
-
Goal
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story