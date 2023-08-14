Kat Stafford to join Reuters as Global Race & Justice Editor
Reuters has appointed Kat Stafford as global race & justice editor, effective September 5. She will cover race, identity and social justice, and will manage the team of three reporters, who will focus on investigative stories. Kat comes to Reuters from the Associated Press, where she is a national investigative race writer.
