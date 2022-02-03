 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Megan Gibson becomes Executive Editor, Foreign for New Statesman

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

New Statesman has appointed Megan Gibson as executive editor, foreign to focus on leading the international team in their next phase of expansion, overseeing all of our foreign coverage across the magazine, website, newsletters, podcasts, and videos. Megan previously served as senior editor, international on the New Statesman magazine and website.

Megan Gibson New Statesman

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • New Statesman
    62 contacts
  • New Statesman
    43 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login