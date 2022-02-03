Megan Gibson becomes Executive Editor, Foreign for New Statesman
New Statesman has appointed Megan Gibson as executive editor, foreign to focus on leading the international team in their next phase of expansion, overseeing all of our foreign coverage across the magazine, website, newsletters, podcasts, and videos. Megan previously served as senior editor, international on the New Statesman magazine and website.
