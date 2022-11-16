Jessica Hill joins FE Week and Schools Week
Lsect has appointed Jessica Hill as investigations and features reporter, working across FE Week and Schools Week. Jessica will be covering education and the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. She previously worked as deputy news editor at Local Government Chronicle and can be found tweeting @jessjanehill.
Recent news related to FE Week, Local Government Chronicle or Schools Week
Recent news related to Jessica Hill
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jessica Hill
-
FE Week
7 contacts
-
Local Government Chronicle
5 contacts
-
Schools Week
10 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story