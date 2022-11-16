 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jessica Hill joins FE Week and Schools Week

LSECT
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Lsect has appointed Jessica Hill as investigations and features reporter, working across FE Week and Schools Week. Jessica will be covering education and the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. She previously worked as deputy news editor at Local Government Chronicle and can be found tweeting @jessjanehill.

