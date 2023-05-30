Joshua Stein joins FE Week from Construction Week
FE Week has appointed Joshua Stein as a senior reporter. He will be responsible for gathering and writing news on apprenticeships and further education, including colleges.
Joshua joins from his senior reporter role at Construction News, and has also previously served as a reporter at Dow Jones.
