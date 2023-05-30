 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Joshua Stein joins FE Week from Construction Week

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
FE Week has appointed Joshua Stein as a senior reporter. He will be responsible for gathering and writing news on apprenticeships and further education, including colleges.

Joshua joins from his senior reporter role at Construction News, and has also previously served as a reporter at Dow Jones.

