Anviksha Patel joins FE Week from MarketWatch

FE Week
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
FE Week has appointed Anviksha Patel as a senior reporter, covering further education in the UK

Anviksha joined on 15 May from her reporter role at MarketWatch, and has also previously served as acting news editor at Property Week.

