Anviksha Patel joins FE Week from MarketWatch
FE Week has appointed Anviksha Patel as a senior reporter, covering further education in the UK
Anviksha joined on 15 May from her reporter role at MarketWatch, and has also previously served as acting news editor at Property Week.
