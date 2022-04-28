Role change for Chief Investigative Reporter Anviksha Patel
Property Week has appointed Anviksha Patel as acting news editor, managing the news desk and news section of the weekly print magazine. Anviksha previously served as chief investigative reporter on the magazine.
