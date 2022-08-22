MarketWatch hires Anviksha Patel
MarketWatch has appointed Anviksha Patel to the role of reporter, covering hedge funds and short sellers.
Anviksha moves from her previous role as acting news editor at Property Week, and can be followed on Twitter @annieiseating.
