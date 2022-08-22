 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

MarketWatch hires Anviksha Patel

MarketWatch
By Paul Burvill
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

MarketWatch has appointed Anviksha Patel to the role of reporter, covering hedge funds and short sellers.

Anviksha moves from her previous role as acting news editor at Property Week, and can be followed on Twitter @annieiseating.

Anviksha Patel MarketWatch

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Anviksha Patel
  • MarketWatch
    10 contacts
  • Property Week
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login