News / Finance and Tech

Property Week hires Rhodri Morgan

Property Week
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Property Week has appointed Rhodri Morgan as finance and data editor. Prior to this, he was a reporter at just-drinks covering the global beverage industry.

just-drinks Property Week Rhodri Morgan

