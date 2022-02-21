Property Week hires Rhodri Morgan
Property Week has appointed Rhodri Morgan as finance and data editor. Prior to this, he was a reporter at just-drinks covering the global beverage industry.
Recent news related to just-drinks, Property Week or Property Week (Online)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rhodri Morgan
-
just-drinks
3 contacts
-
Property Week
15 contacts
-
Property Week (Online)
13 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story