Rhodri Morgan joins tes as a Policy Reporter

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
tes has appointed Rhodri Morgan as policy reporter. He will be covering government education policy, specialising in Schools Bill, academy system, teacher & pupil wellbeing & mental health, safeguarding and grammar schools.

Rhodri joins from his finance and data editor role at Property Week, and has also previously served as reporter at just-drinks.

 

