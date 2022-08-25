Rhodri Morgan joins tes as a Policy Reporter
tes has appointed Rhodri Morgan as policy reporter. He will be covering government education policy, specialising in Schools Bill, academy system, teacher & pupil wellbeing & mental health, safeguarding and grammar schools.
Rhodri joins from his finance and data editor role at Property Week, and has also previously served as reporter at just-drinks.
