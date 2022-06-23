Jason Noble joins FE Week as senior reporter
FE Week has appointed Jason Noble as a senior reporter, covering news, features and analysis from the further education sector. Jason was previously local democracy reporter at Suffolk News and can be found tweeting @jason_noble89.
