Jason Noble joins FE Week as senior reporter

FE Week
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

FE Week has appointed Jason Noble as a senior reporter, covering news, features and analysis from the further education sector. Jason was previously local democracy reporter at Suffolk News and can be found tweeting @jason_noble89.

