Sarah Calkin selected as editor of Local Government Chronicle
Local Government Chronicle has appointed Sarah Calkin as editor.
Sarah will rejoin the title in June, having previously served as deputy editor. She will replace Nick Golding who is leaving after eight years as editor.
