Sarah Calkin selected as editor of Local Government Chronicle

Local Government Chronicle
By Andrew Strutt
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Local Government Chronicle has appointed Sarah Calkin as editor.

Sarah will rejoin the title in June, having previously served as deputy editor. She will replace Nick Golding who is leaving after eight years as editor.

Local Government Chronicle Nick Golding Sarah Calkin

