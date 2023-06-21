Anna Evdokimou joins Living360
Living360 has appointed Anna Evdokimou as deputy project editor, covering wellness, food and drink, lifestyle, fashion, beauty and travel. Anna was previously content researcher at Broadcast Magazine and can be found tweeting @AnnaEvdokimou.
