News / Consumer

Anna Evdokimou joins Living360

Living360
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
Living360 has appointed Anna Evdokimou as deputy project editor, covering wellness, food and drink, lifestyle, fashion, beauty and travel. Anna was previously content researcher at Broadcast Magazine and can be found tweeting @AnnaEvdokimou.

