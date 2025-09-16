 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Imogen Hope joins Tesco Magazine as acting deputy food editor

Tesco Magazine
By Amy Wilson
24 hours ago
Tesco Magazine has appointed Imogen Hope as acting deputy food editor, covering Bryony Bowie‘s leave. Imogen, previously senior digital reviews writer at olive magazine, will be responsible for writing food and drink content and recipes for the magazine.

Imogen Hope Tesco Magazine

  • Imogen Hope
  • olive
  • Tesco Magazine
