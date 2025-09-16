Imogen Hope joins Tesco Magazine as acting deputy food editor
Tesco Magazine has appointed Imogen Hope as acting deputy food editor, covering Bryony Bowie‘s leave. Imogen, previously senior digital reviews writer at olive magazine, will be responsible for writing food and drink content and recipes for the magazine.
Recent news related to olive or Tesco Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Imogen Hope
-
olive
13 contacts
-
Tesco Magazine
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story