News / National and Regional Press

Dylan Jones to step down as Editor-in-Chief at The London Standard

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
It has been announced Dylan Jones will be stepping down as editor-in-chief at The London Standard from the 19 December and will be taking up the role as editor at large where he will be writing frequently.

His successor as editor-in-chief is yet to be announced.

Dylan Jones London Standard

