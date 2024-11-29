Dylan Jones to step down as Editor-in-Chief at The London Standard
It has been announced Dylan Jones will be stepping down as editor-in-chief at The London Standard from the 19 December and will be taking up the role as editor at large where he will be writing frequently.
His successor as editor-in-chief is yet to be announced.
