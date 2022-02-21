Jessica Anais Rach moves from MailOnline to Conde Nast Traveller
Conde Nast Traveller has appointed Jessica Anais Rach as global content manager. She will have responsibility for planning and sharing content with global teams, and will highlight any editorial dates, events, holidays, art, wellness or music festivals and hotel openings or other launches relevant to the travel industry to the CNT editorial teams.
Jessica joins from her senior FEMAIL reporter role at MailOnline, and has also previously served as online editor at Closer magazine.
