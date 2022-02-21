 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jessica Anais Rach moves from MailOnline to Conde Nast Traveller

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
24 hours ago
Conde Nast Traveller has appointed Jessica Anais Rach as global content manager. She will have responsibility for planning and sharing content with global teams, and will highlight any editorial dates, events, holidays, art, wellness or music festivals and hotel openings or other launches relevant to the travel industry to the CNT editorial teams.

Jessica joins from her senior FEMAIL reporter role at MailOnline, and has also previously served as online editor at Closer magazine.

