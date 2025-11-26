 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Charlotte Moore Joins The Daily Mail As Femail Editor (On Edition)

Daily Mail
By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Mail‘s Femail has appointed Charlotte Moore as Femail editor (on edition). In this role Charlotte is responsible for commissioning stories on edition.

Charlotte was previously head of health (features) at The Daily Telegraph.

Charlotte Moore Daily Mail femail The Daily Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Charlotte Moore
  • Daily Mail
    303 contacts
  • Femail - Daily Mail
    38 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    477 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login