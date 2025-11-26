Charlotte Moore Joins The Daily Mail As Femail Editor (On Edition)
The Daily Mail‘s Femail has appointed Charlotte Moore as Femail editor (on edition). In this role Charlotte is responsible for commissioning stories on edition.
Charlotte was previously head of health (features) at The Daily Telegraph.
