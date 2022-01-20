 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Sarah Allard moves to Condé Nast Traveller

Conde Nast Traveller
By Siergiej Miloczkin
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Condé Nast Traveller has appointed Sarah Allard as digital editor. Prior to this, she was the editor at

Condé Nast Traveller hitched.co.uk Sarah Allard

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sarah Allard
  • Conde Nast Traveller (Online)
    9 contacts
  • hitched.co.uk
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login