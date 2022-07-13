Rima Barakeh rejoins Hitched as deputy editor

Hitched.co.uk has appointed Rima Barakeh as deputy editor.

Rima will be creating content for the brand, helping to build editorial partnerships and continuing to grow the website’s SEO. She will be covering everything related to wedding planning, from budget advice and wedding fashion, to hair and beauty and honeymoon travelling.

Rima returns to Hitched having previously served as junior digital writer from May 2016 to August 2018.