Condé Nast Traveller role change for Sarah James
Condé Nast Traveller has appointed Sarah James as deputy digital editor. Sarah will be covering new and trending destinations and hotel openings across the world, as well as local restaurant and bar openings, cultural events and travel news.
Recent news related to Conde Nast Traveller (Online)
Recent news related to Sarah James
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sarah James
-
Conde Nast Traveller (Online)
10 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story