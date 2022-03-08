 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Condé Nast Traveller role change for Sarah James

Conde Nast Traveller
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Condé Nast Traveller has appointed Sarah James as deputy digital editor. Sarah will be covering new and trending destinations and hotel openings across the world, as well as local restaurant and bar openings, cultural events and travel news.

Condé Nast Traveller Sarah James

