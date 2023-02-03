 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Role change for Abigail Malbon at Condé Nast publications

Conde Nast Britain
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Abigail Malbon has started as a freelance SEO manager at Condé Nast Traveller/Condé Nast Traveler, GQ and British GQ websites. She was previously the acting audience growth manager at Condé Nast Traveller, and a freelance SEO editor and a freelance digital content strategist.

Abigail Malbon Condé Nast Traveller GQ-magazine.co.uk

