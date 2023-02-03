Role change for Abigail Malbon at Condé Nast publications
Abigail Malbon has started as a freelance SEO manager at Condé Nast Traveller/Condé Nast Traveler, GQ and British GQ websites. She was previously the acting audience growth manager at Condé Nast Traveller, and a freelance SEO editor and a freelance digital content strategist.
