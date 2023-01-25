Abi Kay starts as Deputy Editor at Farmers Weekly
Mark Allen Group has appointed Abi Kay as a deputy editor at Farmers Weekly. Prior to this, she was the head of news at Farmers Guardian.
Recent news related to Farmers Guardian or Farmers Weekly
Recent news related to Abi Kay
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Abi Kay
-
Farmers Guardian
14 contacts
-
Farmers Weekly
26 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story