Changes to the editorial team at the Farmers Guardian
There have been several changes to the team at the Farmers Guardian:
Abi Kay, previously chief reporter, is now head of news.
Alex Black, previously a business reporter, is now head of business.
Olivia Midgley, deputy editor, is on leave and will return in March 2023. Abi and Alex will be covering for her while she is away.
