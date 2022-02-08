 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Changes to the editorial team at the Farmers Guardian

farmers guardian
By Andrew Strutt
9 hours ago
There have been several changes to the team at the Farmers Guardian:

Abi Kay, previously chief reporter, is now head of news.

Alex Black, previously a business reporter, is now head of business.

Olivia Midgley, deputy editor, is on leave and will return in March 2023. Abi and Alex will be covering for her while she is away.

Abi Kay Alex Black Farmers Guardian Olivia Midgley

