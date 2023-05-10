Abi Whistance joins The Post (Liverpool) from Yorkshire Evening Post
The Post (Liverpool) has appointed Abi Whistance as a reporter. Abi previously worked for the Yorkshire Evening Post since July 2021, specialising in property and lifestyle. She joins The Post after the title and sister sites, The Mill and Sheffield Tribune, confirmed they would be expanding last month.
