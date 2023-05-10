 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Abi Whistance joins The Post (Liverpool) from Yorkshire Evening Post

The Post (Liverpool)
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Post (Liverpool) has appointed Abi Whistance as a reporter. Abi previously worked for the Yorkshire Evening Post since July 2021, specialising in property and lifestyle. She joins The Post after the title and sister sites, The Mill and Sheffield Tribune, confirmed they would be expanding last month.

Abi Whistance The Post (Liverpool)

