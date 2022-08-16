 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Euan McGrory promoted to Editor-in-Chief of National World’s city newspapers

National World plc
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

National World plc has appointed Euan McGrory as editor-in-chief of its city newspapers. Euan will be overseeing the strategic development and print operations of National World’s city newspapers including the Edinburgh Evening News (EEN), Yorkshire Evening Post and The Star (Sheffield). Previously, Euan served as the editor of Edinburgh Evening News (EEN) print and online editions.

Edinburgh Evening News Euan McGrory National World plc The Star (Sheffield) Yorkshire Evening Post

