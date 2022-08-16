Euan McGrory promoted to Editor-in-Chief of National World’s city newspapers
National World plc has appointed Euan McGrory as editor-in-chief of its city newspapers. Euan will be overseeing the strategic development and print operations of National World’s city newspapers including the Edinburgh Evening News (EEN), Yorkshire Evening Post and The Star (Sheffield). Previously, Euan served as the editor of Edinburgh Evening News (EEN) print and online editions.
