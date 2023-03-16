Rachel Mackie hired as engagement editor at The Scotsman
The Scotsman has appointed Rachel Mackie as engagement editor, starting in April. Rachel is currently crime reporter at The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News. She can be found tweeting @RachelMackie2.
Recent news related to Edinburgh Evening News (EEN) or The Scotsman
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rachel Mackie
-
Edinburgh Evening News (EEN)
24 contacts
-
The Scotsman
64 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story