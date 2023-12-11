Conor Matchett joins The Scottish Sun from The Scotsman
The Scottish Sun has appointed Conor Matchett as political editor. Conor joins from The Scotsman where he served as deputy political editor for nearly two years. Conor can be found tweeting @conor_matchett.
