Craig Robertson named Deputy Head of Content at The Scottish Sun

By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
News Scotland has appointed Craig Robertson as the deputy head of content at The Scottish Sun. Prior to this, he was the news editor at Scottish Sunday Mail.

