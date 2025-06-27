 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mark McLaughlin starts as Political Reporter at The Scottish Sun

By Siergiej Miloczkin
14 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK (Scotland) has appointed Mark McLaughlin as a political reporter at The Scottish Sun. Prior to this, he was a politics and education correspondent at The Times, the head of investigations and first minister’s questions at The Scottish Parliament and most recently, a freelance journalism and communications specialist.

