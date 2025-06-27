Mark McLaughlin starts as Political Reporter at The Scottish Sun
News UK (Scotland) has appointed Mark McLaughlin as a political reporter at The Scottish Sun. Prior to this, he was a politics and education correspondent at The Times, the head of investigations and first minister’s questions at The Scottish Parliament and most recently, a freelance journalism and communications specialist.
