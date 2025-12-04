 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The US Sun names Gill Smith as editor

By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
Gill Smith has been seconded to be editor of The US Sun, based in New York.

She is currently editor of The Scottish Sun and has over 30 years of journalism experience. Gill will start the new role in the New Year.

