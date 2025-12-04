The US Sun names Gill Smith as editor
Gill Smith has been seconded to be editor of The US Sun, based in New York.
She is currently editor of The Scottish Sun and has over 30 years of journalism experience. Gill will start the new role in the New Year.
Recent news related to The Scottish Sun or The U.S. Sun
Recent news related to Gill Smith
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Gill Smith
-
The Scottish Sun
53 contacts
-
The U.S. Sun
28 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story