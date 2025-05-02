Latoya Gayle moved from The Sun to People
Dotdash Meredith has appointed Latoya Gayle as associate editor at People/People.com on the weekends team. Previously, she was a lifestyle reporter at The U.S. Sun and a digital fabulous writer at The Sun. Latoya writes and edits a variety of stories across each vertical, covering lifestyle, royals, human interest, travel, shopping, and celebrity news. Latoya Gayle is based in United Kingdom.
