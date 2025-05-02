 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Latoya Gayle moved from The Sun to People

By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Dotdash Meredith has appointed Latoya Gayle as associate editor at People/People.com on the weekends team. Previously, she was a lifestyle reporter at The U.S. Sun and a digital fabulous writer at The Sun. Latoya writes and edits a variety of stories across each vertical, covering lifestyle, royals, human interest, travel, shopping, and celebrity news. Latoya Gayle is based in United Kingdom.

Dotdash Meredith Latoya Gayle People The Sun The U.S. Sun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • The Sun
    270 contacts
  • The U.S. Sun
    30 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login