Joseph Brogan named Motors/Specialist Reporter at The U.S. Sun
News UK has appointed Joseph Brogan as a motors/specialist reporter at The U.S. Sun. He covers the motoring industry, cars and car tests, traffic/parking laws, as well as lifestyle and travel topics as a part of his ‘specialist’ title.
Previously, Joseph worked for Sportskeeda Anime as a content specialist/analyst and freelanced for CarBuzz doing automotive journalism.
