News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Carly Stern promoted at The U.S. Sun

By Siergiej Miloczkin
12 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has promoted Carly Stern to the position of lifestyle editor at The U.S. Sun. Prior to this, she was a deputy lifestyle editor at the publication.

Carly is based in New York and covers real-life stories, fashion and beauty, celebrities, travel, food, and interior design.

Carly Stern News UK The U.S. Sun

