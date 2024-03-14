Carly Stern promoted at The U.S. Sun
News UK has promoted Carly Stern to the position of lifestyle editor at The U.S. Sun. Prior to this, she was a deputy lifestyle editor at the publication.
Carly is based in New York and covers real-life stories, fashion and beauty, celebrities, travel, food, and interior design.
