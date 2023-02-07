Emma Crabtree leaves Express.co.uk for The U.S. Sun
The U.S. Sun has appointed Emma Crabtree as a news reporter. Emma will be covering any topical news stories of interest to US audiences.
Emma joins from her deputy overnight editor role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as overnight reporter at Reach plc national press title.
Recent news related to Express.co.uk or The U.S. Sun
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Emma Crabtree
-
Express.co.uk
181 contacts
-
The U.S. Sun
39 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story