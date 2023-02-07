 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emma Crabtree leaves Express.co.uk for The U.S. Sun

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The U.S. Sun has appointed Emma Crabtree as a news reporter. Emma will be covering any topical news stories of interest to US audiences.

Emma joins from her deputy overnight editor role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as overnight reporter at Reach plc national press title.

 

