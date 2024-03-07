 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Josie Griffiths moves to The Sun from The U.S. Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
6 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Josie Griffiths as a deputy digital Fabulous editor at The Sun‘s magazine supplement, Fabulous. Josie will cover fashion and beauty trends, celebrity lifestyle news and parenting. Prior to this, she was a lifestyle editor at The U.S. Sun.

