Josie Griffiths moves to The Sun from The U.S. Sun
News UK has appointed Josie Griffiths as a deputy digital Fabulous editor at The Sun‘s magazine supplement, Fabulous. Josie will cover fashion and beauty trends, celebrity lifestyle news and parenting. Prior to this, she was a lifestyle editor at The U.S. Sun.
