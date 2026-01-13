Kris Gilmartin takes on acting editor role at The Scottish Sun
The Scottish Sun has appointed Kris Gilmartin as acting editor.
Kris, who was previously associate editor at the title, will succeed Gill Smith, who has been seconded to the US as editor of The US Sun.
