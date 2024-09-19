Alan Young promoted to Editor at The Scotsman
National World has appointed Alan Young as the editor of The Scotsman. Prior to this, he was the deputy editor at the publication, and before that had held roles on Edinburgh Evening News and Press and Journal.
