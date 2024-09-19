 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Alan Young promoted to Editor at The Scotsman

The Scotsman
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

National World has appointed Alan Young as the editor of The Scotsman. Prior to this, he was the deputy editor at the publication, and before that had held roles on Edinburgh Evening News and Press and Journal.

Alan Young Edinburgh Evening News National World Press and Journal (Aberdeen) The Scotsman

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alan Young
  • The Scotsman
    56 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login