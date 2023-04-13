 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Lauren Robertson at DC Thomson Media

DC Thomson Media
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
DC Thomson Media has appointed Lauren Robertson as a features writer to focus on covering features for The Sunday Post, The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

She’d love to hear Scottish stories from people covering food and drink, lifestyle, entertainment and travel worlds. She is especially excited to help voices in the Highlands and Islands be heard nationally.

Lauren previously served as live news journalist.

 

 

