Role change for Lauren Robertson at DC Thomson Media
DC Thomson Media has appointed Lauren Robertson as a features writer to focus on covering features for The Sunday Post, The Press and Journal and Evening Express.
She’d love to hear Scottish stories from people covering food and drink, lifestyle, entertainment and travel worlds. She is especially excited to help voices in the Highlands and Islands be heard nationally.
Lauren previously served as live news journalist.
Recent news related to Evening Express (Aberdeen), The Press and Journal or The Sunday Post
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lauren Robertson
-
Evening Express (Aberdeen)
38 contacts
-
The Press and Journal
75 contacts
-
The Sunday Post
25 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story