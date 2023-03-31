 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Jayne Savva selected as features editor at D.C. Thomson

DC Thomson
By Martina Losi
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

D.C. Thomson Media has appointed Jayne Savva as features editor across all the publisher’s print and digital news products.

Jayne was already deputy editor at The Sunday Post and editor at P.S. Magazine. She has also served as features editor at Hearst’s best magazine.

Jayne can be found tweeting @JayneSavva.

