Jayne Savva selected as features editor at D.C. Thomson
D.C. Thomson Media has appointed Jayne Savva as features editor across all the publisher’s print and digital news products.
Jayne was already deputy editor at The Sunday Post and editor at P.S. Magazine. She has also served as features editor at Hearst’s best magazine.
Jayne can be found tweeting @JayneSavva.
