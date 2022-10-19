Patricia-Ann Young joins Tie The Knot Scotland
Peebles Media Group has appointed Patricia-Ann Young as assistant editor at Tie The Knot Scotland, where she covers weddings, bridal fashion and features. Previously, she was a features writer at The Sunday Post and a commercial copywriter at DC Thomson.
