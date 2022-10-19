 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Patricia-Ann Young joins Tie The Knot Scotland

Tie the Knot Scotland
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Peebles Media Group has appointed Patricia-Ann Young as assistant editor at Tie The Knot Scotland, where she covers weddings, bridal fashion and features. Previously, she was a features writer at The Sunday Post and a commercial copywriter at DC Thomson.

