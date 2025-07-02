 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Thomas Hawkins at The Sunday Post

The Sunday Post 2018
By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sunday Post has promoted Thomas Hawkins to editor. Thomas has been working as acting editor since January 2025 and was previously deputy editor at the title. He succeeds David Lord who has edited The Sunday post since 2023. David is now editorial director for DC Thomson’s energy portfolio which includes Energy Voice and E-FWD.

David Lord E-FWD Energy Voice The Sunday Post Thomas Hawkins

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Dave Lord
  • Thomas Hawkins
  • Energy Voice (Online)
    4 contacts
  • The Sunday Post
    27 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login