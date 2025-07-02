Promotion for Thomas Hawkins at The Sunday Post
The Sunday Post has promoted Thomas Hawkins to editor. Thomas has been working as acting editor since January 2025 and was previously deputy editor at the title. He succeeds David Lord who has edited The Sunday post since 2023. David is now editorial director for DC Thomson’s energy portfolio which includes Energy Voice and E-FWD.
Recent news related to Energy Voice (Online) or The Sunday Post
Recent news related to Dave Lord or Thomas Hawkins
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Dave Lord
-
Thomas Hawkins
-
Energy Voice (Online)
4 contacts
-
The Sunday Post
27 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story