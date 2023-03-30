 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Dave Lord made national editor at The Sunday Post as Jim Wilson changes roles

The Sunday Post 2018
By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
The Sunday Post‘s editor Jim Wilson has moved to the role of contributing editor.

Dave Lord replaces Jim at D.C. Thomson Media‘s newspaper as national editor and will also lead politics coverage across all the publisher’s news brands.

Dave has previously served as editor at the Evening Telegraph (Dundee) and can be reached @Tele_DaveLord.

