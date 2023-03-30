Dave Lord made national editor at The Sunday Post as Jim Wilson changes roles
The Sunday Post‘s editor Jim Wilson has moved to the role of contributing editor.
Dave Lord replaces Jim at D.C. Thomson Media‘s newspaper as national editor and will also lead politics coverage across all the publisher’s news brands.
Dave has previously served as editor at the Evening Telegraph (Dundee) and can be reached @Tele_DaveLord.
Recent news related to Evening Telegraph (Dundee) or The Sunday Post
Recent news related to Jim Wilson or Dave Lord
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jim Wilson
-
Dave Lord
-
Evening Telegraph (Dundee)
27 contacts
-
The Sunday Post
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story