Poppy Joy Watson becomes a Features Writer for The Courier
The Courier has appointed Poppy Joy Watson as a features writer to focus on covering human-interest stories across a spectrum of topics in Tayside and Fife.
Poppy previously served as live news journalist for The Courier and Evening Telegraph.
