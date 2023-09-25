 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Poppy Joy Watson becomes a Features Writer for The Courier

The Courier (Dundee)
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Courier has appointed Poppy Joy Watson as a features writer to focus on covering human-interest stories across a spectrum of topics in Tayside and Fife.

Poppy previously served as live news journalist for The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

Evening Telegraph Poppy Joy Watson The Courier

