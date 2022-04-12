Rebecca McCurdy joins PA Media
PA Media has appointed Rebecca McCurdy as political reporter in Holyrood.
Rebecca, who served previously as a reporter at The Courier (Dundee), can be found tweeting @_RebeccaMcCurdy.
