RADAR welcomes Lesley-Anne Kelly

By Sarah Acheampong
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Lesley-Anne Kelly has been named as the editor of RADAR, where she will focus on producing data driven stories. Prior to this, she served as the head of data journalism at DC Thomson.

Evening Telegraph (Dundee) Lesley-Anne Kelly RADAR The Courier (Dundee) The Sunday Post

